Mumbai Rains Forecast: Cloudy with a heavy chance of severe rainfall

While there were minor issues in the railway services, several roads in the city were waterlogged yet again, ultimately leaving the common man in the lurch

Motorists wade through knee-deep water in King's Circle

Mumbai had a characteristically manic monsoon Monday, with the season's first severe downpour flooding the city with problems in every direction. While there were minor issues in the railway services, several roads in the city were waterlogged yet again, ultimately leaving the common man in the lurch. However, weather agencies have stated that the next 48 hours will steadily remain cloudy with a heavy chance of severe rainfall.

While Colaba received 104.8 mm of rainfall, Santacruz recorded 75.9 mm. It was a better day for students, as schools and colleges remained shut owing to severe flooding situations in several parts of the city.



Schoolchildren in Sion celebrate after Monday is declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges. Pics/Shadab Khan

Precautionary holiday

Many schools also sent their students back home after the rain showed no signs of subsiding. Later in the morning, education minister Vinod Tawde declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges. The date for the first list of FYJC online admissions was also extended by a day. "The decision was taken due to the adverse weather conditions that resulted in students being unable to reach colleges to complete the procedure," tweeted Tawde.

Mumbai University (MU) also declared that all those students who could not go for their exams on Monday will be given another chance. "New dates for all the examinations will be declared soon," said Vinod Malale, officiating registrar and PRO of MU's exam section.

Roads, tracks submerged

On the roads, the downpour was unkind, as it led to flooding in Gandhi Market, Kamani Marg in Kurla, L N Nappo Road in Matunga, N L Complex in Dahisar, the National college road in Bandra, Siddharth Nagar and Oberoi Mall junction in Goregaon and pockets of Elphinstone, Hindmata and Parel. The Andheri and Khar subways were briefly closed for vehicular movement when water levels rose. After the water was pumped out, the subway was reopened.

Low-lying areas in central Mumbai and a stretch of P D'Mello road between Wadala and Matunga witnessed waterlogging. As the rains progressed in the afternoon, the 200 to 300 metre pocket between King's Circle, Tulpule Chowk flyover and Sion hospital flyover near Matunga was closed for traffic.

More heavy showers to follow

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet weather, said, "Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days. Cyclonic circulation is persisting over south Gujarat and adjoining north coast of Maharashtra, bringing about heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Low and medium level clouds will stay atop the region and bring in more rain."

Tuesday forecast

Continuous rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Amount of rainfall: Up to 100 mm expected

Sources: IMD, Mumbai/ Skymet Weather

