Mumbai Rains: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to avoid going outdoors

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

Thackeray took stock of the situation and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and theNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials were asked to ensure that there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites, it said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

