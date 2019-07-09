Mumbai Rains: Despite less showers than last week, complete mayhem in city

mumbai-rains

Despite getting just 122 mm rain, compared to last week's 375 mm, city again struggles as flooding and bad roads bring morning rush hour traffic to a halt

Exactly a week after heavy rain brought the city to a standstill, Monday once again saw heavy rainfall across the city inconveniencing citizens on their way to work. Suburbs in Mumbai saw heavier rainfall than South Mumbai did. Until 4.30 pm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's Santacruz station recorded rainfall of 122 mm — way higher than its Colaba station which recorded 14.6 mm. Several incidents of minor wall collapses, trees falling, and waterlogging were reported from across the city.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next 48 hours, the IMD has said. Monday's rainfall was, however, not as intense as compared to that of July 2. The rainfall recorded on July 8 was 122 mm until 4.30 pm against the 375.2 mm recorded last Monday. According to IMD Mumbai, "Due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall."

With poor road conditions, the city faced heavy traffic snarls although railway services remained operational without any major disruption. The BMC's promises of being rain-ready fell flat yet again. Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging with the civic disaster cell receiving complaints from 14 locations across the city where traffic was affected. Wadala, Sion, Milan subway, Andheri subway, R City Mall junction, Postal Colony were among the areas that were flooded. Civic officials said that the Storm Water Drains staff has removed garbage from the drains in these areas and by afternoon, there was no more waterlogging in the city.



Landslide near Khandala across the Mumbai-Pune railway tracks affected train services on the route on Monday afternoon

Walls, trees give in

A total of 10 wall/slab collapse incidents were reported with the disaster management cell from 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, from Govandi, Andheri East, Opera house and other areas. A total of 12 people were injured in these.

The BMC has received 47 complaints of trees falling in the last two days too. While five were reported from the Island city, eight from eastern suburbs and 34 from the western suburbs. There were also 14 short circuits incidents.

The BEST had to divert 37 buses at eight waterlogged locations even as railway operations remained on track. Poor visibility, however, delayed flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday morning.

Thane, Navi Mumbai affected

Owing to the Navi Mumbai Airport project work, several villages near Panvel and Kamothe were submerged in water.

On Monday, Thane saw 50.03 mm rainfall with the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) receiving 23 complaints through the day. Waterlogging was seen for a few hours at Shilphata in Mumbra and 14 cases of trees falling across the city were reported. No injuries or casualties were recorded though.

Santosh Kadam, RDMC chief, said, "We used a water pump Shilphata. All incidents were handled promptly."



Waterlogging at Amboli in Andheri disrupted traffic

Mumbai-Pune travel hit

Heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Pune Expressway saw small boulders falling off on to the road. IRB officials and state highway police began work on it immediately and even closed a lane near the Bhor tunnel which too was closed for a while. The rail traffic on this route was affected too following a landslide between Monkey Hill and Khandala. The traffic was restored by evening.

Water cut in parts of city

The emergency technical work of repairing water pipelines that get the city water from Tansa dam will add to the citizens' woes with a 100 percent water cut in K East, H East and G North wards on July 9-10.

122 mm

Rainfall recorded on Monday

375 mm

Rainfall recorded on July 2

10

No. of wall/slab collapse incident reported in last two days

47.

No. of complaints of trees falling in the last two days

