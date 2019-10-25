MENU

Mumbai rains: Diwali spirits may dampen as IMD predicts heavy showers

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 15:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The city is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the weekend. Fishermen, too, have been advised to not to venture into the sea.

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Rains may dampen the spirit of Mumbaikars, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deep depression over the Cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Thus, winds gusting from 170 kmph to 200 kmph are likely to prevail towards the west central Arabian Sea on October 27.  Meanwhile, the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the weekend. Fishermen, too, have been advised to not to venture into the sea. As per an PTI report, the warning was issued this afternoon by the Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of Friday.

The deputy general of Meteorology at the Indian Meteorological Department, Dr KS Kosalikar said in a tweet that the Mumbai and adjacent areas received moderate to heavy rainfall in last 24 hours due to Cyclone Kyarr brewing over the Arabian Sea.

Although the official withdrawal of monsoon from the city was announced on October 14, the rains are likely to continue till October 29, IMD said.

With inputs from PTI

