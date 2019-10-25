Mumbai rains: Diwali spirits may dampen as IMD predicts heavy showers

Rains may dampen the spirit of Mumbaikars, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deep depression over the Cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Thus, winds gusting from 170 kmph to 200 kmph are likely to prevail towards the west central Arabian Sea on October 27. Meanwhile, the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the weekend. Fishermen, too, have been advised to not to venture into the sea. As per an PTI report, the warning was issued this afternoon by the Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of Friday.

Deep Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified in a Cyclonic Storm ‘KYARR’ abt 240 km W-SW of Ratnagiri, 380 km S-SW of Mumbai. Very likely to move W-NW to Oman coast next 5 days

Very likely to intensify into a Severe CS next 24 hrs & into VSCS during subsequent 12 hr pic.twitter.com/Xdq6ECnGUO — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 25, 2019

The deputy general of Meteorology at the Indian Meteorological Department, Dr KS Kosalikar said in a tweet that the Mumbai and adjacent areas received moderate to heavy rainfall in last 24 hours due to Cyclone Kyarr brewing over the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai and adjoining areas recd mod to heavy falls in last 24 hrs.

Thane 80 mm+

Boriwali 40mm +

Dwr latest indicates cloudyness over south Konkan.

Ncmrwf model guidance about the DD system in AS and its further likely intensfication to CS along with probable tracks.. pic.twitter.com/ZIOBfJs0Bz

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 25, 2019

Although the official withdrawal of monsoon from the city was announced on October 14, the rains are likely to continue till October 29, IMD said.

With inputs from PTI

