Mumbai Rains: Drought of devotees for Ganpati Bappa's darshan
According to an official, few devotees arrived at Lalbaug as compared to other days, due to the heavy rain
The spell of very heavy rain on Wednesday put a dampener on the Ganesh festival, as very few devotees were able to make it to Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja, Lalbaugcha Raja and other major mandals for darshan.
According to an official, few devotees arrived at Lalbaug as compared to other days, due to the heavy rain. Another reason for the less footfall was that the rain affected all three lines on the railways. Many people take the Central Railway and alight at Currey Road or Chinchpokli stations for the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. Many also take the Western Railway and get off at Lower Parel.
Deepak Singh, a shopkeeper in Ganesh Galli said, "Due to the heavy rain few people have arrived. This also impacts our business, but we have faith in God. The rain will stop and people will start coming."
Rajesh Jadhav who came for the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja said, "I came with my family and we thought there would be a huge crowd. But due to the rain there were few people and we got Bappa's darshan in few hours."
Swapnil Parab, secretary of Ganesh Galli Ganesh Mandal said, "In the afternoon when there was heavy rain, few people arrived. But since the rain stopped, more people have started coming."
Other Ganesh mandals also witnessed the same scene. The mandap of Andheri Ka Raja was waterlogged. The mandap at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar mandal in Chembur, which is well-known for its decorations, was also waterlogged.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), incessant rainfall on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz received 118 mm rain and Colaba received 122 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am which is heavy rainfall
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
As a precautionary measure in wake of India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall, the schools have been shut on Wednesday. The schools where students were already in were requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday leading to floods and waterlogging like conditions
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
Water-logging was reported in the areas near King's Circle railway station, Sion, Byculla, Palghar, Virar, Borivli, BKC, Andheri and Gandhi market. Mumbai police took to twitter requesting citizens to take precautions in wake of heavy rains
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, water started to flood railway tracks at Vasai-Virar thus terminating railway services
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
Central Railway Up and Down fast services got affected due to waterlogging between Sion and Matunga
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
Intense rainfall disrupted not only the railway services but also road causing traffic and commuters stranded in the flooded areas of the city.
In picture: Matunga west starts to waterlog due to hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Ashish Raje)
Due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday, waterlogging was reported at Filter pada near Powai post Vihar dam overflow
(Picture courtesy/Amit Pathak)
Waterlogging reported at Sion station due to the intense rainfall on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
According to K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, intense rain spell will last for last 2 hrs. Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall, more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in the next 24 hours.
(Picture courtesy/Sameer Abedi)
In the picture, the flooded streets outside Vasai Evershine City
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, low lying area at King's Circle waterlogged
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, commuters walk through the flooded streets of Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, people walk as riders ride through the waterlogged streets in Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, a vehicle struggles through the flooded street of Vasai
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, a man walks towards Mumbai airport. Due to the waterlogging, many passengers have seen walking to the airport
(Picture courtesy/Tracy B)
In the picture, streets in Kranti Nagar begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Arita Sarkar)
In the picture, waterlogging in Borivali east outside the railway station
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In picture: Waterlogging disrupts train services between Mahim-Matunga and people are seen walking towards a nearby station
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
In the picture, a train is stuck at Mahim due to heavy waterlogging
(Picture courtesy/Rupsa Chakraborty)
In the picture, people wade through waterlogged streets in Ville Parle
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
In the picture, commuters walk through the flooded area in Ville Parle
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
In the picture, a car is submerged in the waterlogged area in Vile Parle
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
In the picture, waterlogging begins in Juhu
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
Western Railway has suspended its services between Churchgate and Andheri and between Vasai and Virar.
(Picture courtesy/Nimesh Dave)
In picture, a black and yellow taxi braces through waterlogging in Mahim.
(Picture courtesy/Ashish Rane)
Children play as severe waterlogging is reported in Reay Road.
(Picture courtesy/Shadab Khan)
Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city. Road and railway services got affected and schools were also shut as rains battered the city and suburbs.
