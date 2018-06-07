Mumbai Rains: Emergency helpline numbers you must have this monsoon
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11
Representational Image
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of the city early morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11.
As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on June 7and on June 8. Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.
The wonderful and equally terrible Mumbai rains are here and if this year is anything like the monsoons we have experienced over the past few years, it would be best to be armed with emergency help line numbers.
All emergency helpline numbers you need
BMC Disaster Management: 1916, 22694725
Fire Brigade: 101
Mumbai: 101 and 22620111, 23076111, 23086181,
23074923, 23076112, 23076113, FAX : 23086183
Thane: 101 and 25391600, 25331600
Railway Control Room: 2375 9283
RPF Control Room: 2307 5082
BEST (Power): 2285 6262/1244
Reliance Power: 30303030
MSEB-Bandra: 2647 2131
Ambulance Service: 102, 23079643
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Worst Crime: 5-Year-old raped and killed by worker over old enmity with her father