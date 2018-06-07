Mumbai Rains: Emergency helpline numbers you must have this monsoon

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11



Mumbai witnessed heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of the city early morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on June 7and on June 8. Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.

The wonderful and equally terrible Mumbai rains are here and if this year is anything like the monsoons we have experienced over the past few years, it would be best to be armed with emergency help line numbers.

All emergency helpline numbers you need

BMC Disaster Management: 1916, 22694725

Fire Brigade: 101

Mumbai: 101 and 22620111, 23076111, 23086181,

23074923, 23076112, 23076113, FAX : 23086183

Thane: 101 and 25391600, 25331600

Railway Control Room: 2375 9283

RPF Control Room: 2307 5082

BEST (Power): 2285 6262/1244

Reliance Power: 30303030

MSEB-Bandra: 2647 2131

Ambulance Service: 102, 23079643

