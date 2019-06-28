Mumbai rains: First heavy showers arrive in the city, waterlogging in some areas

mumbai-rains

Rains were recorded in areas like Mulund, Juhu, Vile Parle, Titwala, Vasai, Virar and Thane

Picture courtesy: Rahul Ramakrishnan

After a prolonged dry spell, the city witnessed its first heavy showers of the season. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some pockets of Mumbai.

Rains were recorded in areas like Mulund, Juhu, Vile Parle, Titwala, Vasai, Virar and Thane.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson told mid-day, "Currently, the visibility is 1500 meters, operations are normal. There was only one diversion around 9 am."

As far as traffic is concerned, Andheri, Kurla road badly affected due to waterlogging. Waterlogging was also reported near the airport, SV Road, Powai, Juhu and Veera Desai Road. Water had also clogged at Sion and Andheri stations.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10352492">Do you think Mumbai is rain ready?</a>

Rains were definitely a welcome relief and waterlogging was witnessed in Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai East. Many cars and vehicles were stuck on waterlogged roads in Bhoidapada in Vasai.

Western Railway also took to Twitter to welcome rains:

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai! Spells of heavy rains in sections of WR suburban. Local trains are running normal & there is no disruption. #WRUpdates #mumbaimonsoon #mumbailocal #FridayMotivation @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 28, 2019

Twitterati is excited and has been sharing a lot of posts on the rains:

Water logging in just 2 hours of rain ... Wonder what is #BMC doing #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zKx3p7RQoo — Richa Patel (@RichaSPatel) June 28, 2019

First major #Monsoon rains in #Mumbai and we see flooding as usual at Andheri West near railway station on S V Road. pic.twitter.com/EG6v7QEXYw — Gaurav (@gauravh1) June 28, 2019

Just a 15 mins rain and this is the condition of road in Mumbai @CMOMaharashtra if we don't secure the city now we are for sure going to head towards disasters this rainy season.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon @mybmc pic.twitter.com/ELFeoCtTbE — Hawk Eye (@aunty_mf) June 28, 2019

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs on June 28 and 29.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last decade.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates