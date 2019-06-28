Search

Mumbai rains: First heavy showers arrive in the city, waterlogging in some areas

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 12:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rains were recorded in areas like Mulund, Juhu, Vile Parle, Titwala, Vasai, Virar and Thane

Picture courtesy: Rahul Ramakrishnan

After a prolonged dry spell, the city witnessed its first heavy showers of the season. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some pockets of Mumbai.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson told mid-day, "Currently, the visibility is 1500 meters, operations are normal. There was only one diversion around 9 am."

MUMBAI WEATHER

As far as traffic is concerned, Andheri, Kurla road badly affected due to waterlogging. Waterlogging was also reported near the airport, SV Road, Powai, Juhu and Veera Desai Road. Water had also clogged at Sion and Andheri stations. 

Rains were definitely a welcome relief and waterlogging was witnessed in Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai East. Many cars and vehicles were stuck on waterlogged roads in Bhoidapada in Vasai. 

Western Railway also took to Twitter to welcome rains:

Twitterati is excited and has been sharing a lot of posts on the rains:

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs on June 28 and 29. 

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last decade.

