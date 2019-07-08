Mumbai rains: Flights services delayed at Mumbai airport due to low visibility

mumbai-rains

Skymet issued a warning that the city will witness heavy showers for the next few hours on Monday.

The incessant rains in Mumbai have crippled the flight services as the visibility at the city airport has been changing continuously since 9:15 am on Monday, said MIAL spokesperson. Sources at Mumbai airport told mid-day that there are delays in flights due to weather condition in the city and till now three flights have been diverted. Runway operations were suspended from 9 am due to the heavy downpour. Flight BA135 has been diverted to Hyderabad and Flight SG 8701 diverted to Ahmedabad.

"Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains," the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am. Three city-bound flights were diverted from Mumbai during the period, the official said, adding that there were no cancellations.

Mumbai received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Monday and Tuesday. However, the private weather forecast Skymet has predicted an intense downpour in the city on Monday. Skymet also issued a warning that the city will witness heavy showers for the next few hours on Monday.

Overnight heavy showers in Nashik in Maharashtra caused water-logging in several low- lying areas and inundated some roads, officials stated on Sunday. While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, said Mahesh Doiphode, deputy civic commissioner.

