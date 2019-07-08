Mumbai rains: Heavy showers predicted; JVLR flooded, flight services disrupted

mumbai-rains

Private weather bureau issues warning that the city of Mumbai and its nearby areas will witness an intense downpour on Monday

Mumbai received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Monday and Tuesday. However, the private weather forecast Skymet has predicted an intense downpour in the city on Monday.

The incessant rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in few areas including the Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), flight services at Mumbai airport got crippled due to poor visibility. According to TV reports, train services on Central Railway got disrupted, and office-goers were stuck in traffic jams across the city

#MumbaiRains to continue for a couple of more hours. Folks please note https://t.co/x8B2wvWUF5 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

Nowcast for #Mumbai: #MumbaiRains are expected to continue for the next 2-3 hours. — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

Skymet also issued a warning that the city will witness heavy showers for the next few hours on Monday. Heavy rainfall in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar, officials said, is good for the people of Nashik as it is the catchment area for the Gangapur Dam on Godavari river which supplies drinking water to the region. They said Ahilya Dam nearby was also filling up due to the downpour.

Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere.

Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Overnight heavy showers in Nashik in Maharashtra caused water-logging in several low- lying areas and inundated some roads, officials stated on Sunday. While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said. As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, said Mahesh Doiphode, deputy civic commissioner.

