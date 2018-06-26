Mumbai Rains: Had any of our towers collapsed, it would've been a calamity

A and B wings are customs [employee] quarters, while C and D wings have private residents

Mir Ranjan Negi with wife and granddaughter

Name: Mir Ranjan Negi, former India hockey goalkeeper

Location: Lloyd complex, B wing

My family [wife, son, his wife and child] lives on the 21st floor in the B wing of Lloyd Estate complex. A and B wings are customs [employee] quarters, while C and D wings have private residents. I'm posted in Kolkata and had arrived in Mumbai for a visit just a couple of days back.

Around 4 am, we were awakened by some noise, and soon, police sirens filled the air. It was dark, so we didn't know what was happening. Only in the morning did we see the horrific images of the path near C and D wings that had caved in, swallowing a number of cars.

This is nothing but a result of the massive construction work happening in the adjoining areas. This is a hilly region, and builders have obviously not done their soil studies and other checks thoroughly before constructing numerous towers. A case has been registered against the builders, and I hope they are penalised.

I feel sorry for our residents, who have to now move into hotels, as they are not allowed to enter their homes because it's unsafe. But I cannot even imagine what would have happened had any of our towers collapsed. There are over 300 families here. It would have been a calamity.

