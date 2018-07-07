Search

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers batter the city, affect train services

Jul 07, 2018, 13:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Heavy rains are likely to batter the city for the next 24 hours

Heavy rains lasted Mumbai and adjoining suburbs including Malad, Borivli, Powai, Bhandup, Thane and Kalyan on Saturday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) one can expect intermittent rain with heavy showers in parts of the city and suburbs.

The showers have led to waterlogging in certain parts of the city along with flooding in Palghar and Raigad districts.

The incessant rains have led to traffic snarls in various places and trains are said to be running late due to inundated tracks.

The Central Railways had stopped train services between Badlapur and Kalyan precautionary measure, but the services have now been resumed.

