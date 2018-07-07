Mumbai rains: Heavy showers batter the city, affect train services

Heavy rains are likely to batter the city for the next 24 hours

Heavy rains lasted Mumbai and adjoining suburbs including Malad, Borivli, Powai, Bhandup, Thane and Kalyan on Saturday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) one can expect intermittent rain with heavy showers in parts of the city and suburbs.

The showers have led to waterlogging in certain parts of the city along with flooding in Palghar and Raigad districts.

#Maharashtra: Visuals of waterlogged streets from Thane district's Bhiwandi as rain continues to lash the region pic.twitter.com/kYMuCAOAI4 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

The incessant rains have led to traffic snarls in various places and trains are said to be running late due to inundated tracks.

Due to heavy and continuous rains, water logging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate) from 10.40 hrs. As a precautionary measure, train services are stopped between Badlapur and Kalyan — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2018

The Central Railways had stopped train services between Badlapur and Kalyan precautionary measure, but the services have now been resumed.