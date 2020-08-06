Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers cause landslide at Kemps Corner, traffic disrupted

The torrential rains in Mumbai have caused another landslide in the city. A landslide occurred at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai at 12:30 am on Thursday.

Landslide at Kemp's Corner in South Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. @mybmc chief Iqbal Singh Chahal reached the spot to take stock of the situation.



No casualties have been reported. The landslide led to a traffic jam in the area and the route has been closed for vehicular movement. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the spot to take stock of the situation on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, a huge landslide on the Western Express Highway in Malad had disrupted the south-bound traffic. Many commuters were left stranded in their vehicles for most part of the day until the civic workers cleared the debris. On Wednesday, another portion of the hillock collapsed at the same place. Read More Here.

Civic workers clear the debris of the landslide at Kemp's Corner

Incessant rains and strong winds have battered Mumbai and adjoining areas. The city has recorded highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday. Several roads and areas in south Mumbai were flooded and scores of vehicles, including BEST buses, were stranded on roads. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane regions on Thursday.

