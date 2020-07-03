Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause water-logging in low-lying areas

After overnight showers, Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to heavy rain on Friday, which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected road traffic movement. Due to water-logging, traffic has been diverted in Parel, Hindmata, Gol Deul, and Sion. Flooding was also reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, and surroundings.

In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivali, Malad, and Jogeshwari areas.

Heavy Rains witnessed in Navi Mumbai. Twitter user @salishatalwar shared this visual from her location.

Use #MumbaiRainsWithMidday and share with rain updates from your locality and we will retweet them. #MumbaiRains #RainUpdate https://t.co/cyrOLZ1QjB — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 3, 2020

Heavy showers, often accompanied by thunder, were witnessed in Mumbai and the suburbs, besides Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Most parts of south Mumbai received between 4 to 6cm of rain, resulting in waterlogging at some spots and hindering traffic flow, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Due to heavy rains, a tree was uprooted at Nilgiri Garden in Bandra West. A resident lodged a complaint about it with the disaster control room, following which the municipality staff reached the location and cut the tree.

A tree was uprooted at Nilgiri Garden in Bandra West

Though Mulund, Bhandup, and Powai also received good rain, there were no reports of any disruptions of normal life so far.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places for Friday and Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane. A red alert warning has also been issued for Raigad with extremely heavy rain for Saturday. Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

IMD has issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) for Mumbai for Friday and Saturday, and yellow alert (heavy rain) on Sunday. “An orange alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday for areas that are likely to witness heavy showers and citizens and authorities in these places will have to stay vigilant,” an IMD official had said.

An orange alert means that the authorities must be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

Mumbai Police also tweeted a warning for heavy rains the city is likely to witness and advised people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

#HeavyRainfallAlert



The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

As heavy rains lashed the city, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour.

#MumbaiRains Hindmata area....as usual. After gobbling up crores of taxpayers money in so-called upgrade of storm-water drainage system @mybmc pic.twitter.com/Zyqjt3souU — Sid Vaach (@Sidharth_vaach) July 3, 2020

#MumbaiRains

Raining heavily in #Mumbai,

Missing those days of imagica type joy rides on water logged roads & trains turned into water boats...

Jane Kaha Gaye Woh din :) pic.twitter.com/vlIzvPYypp — Tanmay V.Sðð´ (@tanmay_shinde99) July 3, 2020

Every year, Mumbai faces the wrath of monsoon as major roads and localities get inundated bringing normal life to a standstill.

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news