Mumbai Rains: How rapidly developing Vasai could vanish very soon

The answer to the question everyone is asking - why waters didn't recede even after rain stopped lashing Vasai-Virar - lies in the race to build townships on natural floodplains and a 15-year-old outdated drainage system

Bikers negotiate a heavily waterlogged Central Park Road in Nalasopara, even as an auto balances precariously in the flood

It's been a grim one week for residents of Vasai-Virar. Situated in Palghar district, 30 km north of Mumbai, the city — Maharashtra's fifth largest — has been fighting a tough battle against torrential downpour, which left several areas under water for nearly five days.

The situation was so deplorable that, for the first time in its history, the Western Railway was forced to collectively summon the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Navy, Army, the Coast Guard along with the Railway Protection Force to rescue over 2,000 passengers stranded in trains mid-way due to waterlogging on July 10 — the day the region received 240 mm rainfall.

On Thursday, two days after rain stopped, several areas continued to be severely waterlogged and had no electricity supply. Meanwhile, three people lost their lives after drowning, and hundreds of residents were forced to remain home bound.



Residents wade through knee-high water near H Colony, Vasai West, on Friday. Pics/Hanif Patel

Far from the hubbub of Mumbai, this fast-developing region, which comes under the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), was drowning and any attempt to save it, appeared foolhardy. For old-time residents, who've witnessed the transformation of this green land into concrete, the flooding situation is new and alarming.

Local experts and environmentalists, however, blame unchecked dumping of sand in wetlands, and haphazard construction activities for residential and commercial spaces in Vasai-Virar — the new address for the up and coming middle-class — as the reason behind the slow crumble the city witnessed this monsoon.



Satish Lokhande, commissioner, VVMC vs Sameer Vartak, activist

How residents suffered

Before Vasai-Virar got its own municipal corporation in July 2009, it was already a chosen destination for real estate sharks due to its proximity to the Maximum City. Located along the banks of Vasai creek, which separates the region from Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, the agrarian belt, comprising Vasai, Nalasopara, Naigaon and Virar, soon transformed into a residential hub. This change is evident in the four-fold increase of the population in the short span of 20 years — from three lakh in 1991 to over 12 lakh as per the 2011 Census.

On July 9, Vasai-Virar witnessed the first heavy downpour of the season. Several parts of Vasai and Nalasopara unexpectedly began flooding with low-lying areas along the creek facing the biggest risk. In Vasai, Suncity, Gass, 100 Feet Road, Samta Nagar, Evershine City were waterlogged, while Achole Road, Chheda Nagar and Samta Nagar in Nalasopara were also inundated with flood water. For Sameer Dudhwani, who resides on the second floor of DG Nagar Housing Society in Vasai West, where water levels had reached four feet, the heavy showers brought with it unexpected tragedy.



Sameer Dudhwani (right) shows a photograph of his ailing 65-year-old mother, Dilshad, who died on her way to the hospital on July 10, as he was unable to get her out of their waterlogged residential colony, DG Nagar Housing Society in Vasai West, in time for her dialysis appointment. Pics/Hanif Patel



Dudhwani, who resides with his wife and parents, lost his ailing 65-year-old mother, Dilshad, because he could not take her to the hospital on time. "My mother was on dialysis, and would get it done thrice a week.

She had an appointment for July 10, and we were supposed to take her to the hospital, but couldn't step out. As her condition became worse, my neighbours and I decided to lift her on our shoulders and wade out of the colony," Dudhwani recalled. Outside, they struggled to find transport. "Finally, a tempo driver helped us take her to the hospital. But, she died before reaching the hospital," he said.



Sameer Dudhwani

What made it worse was the fact that they could not bury her immediately due to lack of transport on the waterlogged roads. "We managed to bury the body only the following day," recounted a grief-stricken Dudhwani. Rosario D'Souza, a resident of 100 Feet Road, said the fire brigade officials from VVMC were a godsend, as they helped him drop his nine month-pregnant wife, who was in labour, to the hospital in an inflatable boat.



Rosario D'Souza, a resident of 100 Feet Road, said fire brigade officials from VVMC helped him drop his wife, who was in labour, to the hospital in an inflatable boat

The Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar rail stretch on WR was also severely affected with 400 mm water on the tracks by Tuesday morning. Passenger trains had to be stopped as water levels increased. Several outstation trains, including the Vadodara, Bhuj Bandra, Lokshakti and Jamnagar express trains, were halted. Passengers remained stuck for hours together without food, water or any help.

As the situation continued to get worse, AK Gupta, general manager, WR, rallied for help from all possible quarters. By late afternoon, teams from the NDRF started rescuing stranded local train passengers in inflatable boats. "Meanwhile, RPF teams reached out to passengers on the express trains. They had formed a human chain and taken out many passengers, but we also sought the help of the Navy for transport vehicles that could run in water," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR's chief public relations officer.



WR on Tuesday called the NDRF to help rescue passengers stranded in local trains, after the tracks were submerged in 400 mm water

Poor town planning

According to bird enthusiast and Vasai resident Amol Lopes, the Vasai-Virar belt has always received heavy rainfall. "It rains a lot in this region every year, but it's the first time that we have witnessed flooding to such an extent," said Lopes, who has been living in Vasai for the last 37 years.

"The main reason is that a lot of construction bodies have recently started dumping sand and debris in the wetland areas. We have a lot of lakes and small ponds in Vasai and Virar, which serve as important channels to carry rain water to the nullahs and the sea. Due to the unchecked dumping, there is no natural reservoir for the rain water, causing townships to choke. In fact, several residents have reclaimed these wetlands and built houses over them," Lopes said, citing areas such as Gogte and Umela salt pans, and Vasai Suncity Road that are at risk due to this activity.



Fasle Hoque Qureshi, 33, (fourth from right)âÂÂis a resident of Ambali Nagar. On July 10, he arranged biscuit packets for the stranded passengers of the Rajkot Trivandrum Express. The next day, Hoque, who also owns a restaurant, had food cooked and delivered to residents of Sant Jalaram Bapu Nagar. Among those who helped him were Farukh Pathan, a retired government official, advocate Ashok Mishra and local residents Usman Khan, Sandip Shukla and Jaiprakash

Environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti raised similar concerns. "Check the maps of Vasai and Virar and you will realise why it is going underwater. Vasai and Virar are natural floodplains and not at all fit for townships, built on raised, reclaimed land. Yet, authorities continue to plan newer projects; due to this, illegal reclamation of land, and destruction of ecologically important wetlands and mangrove forests are rampant. No wetland has been spared and those un-built are also earmarked. Citizens don't have a choice as they cannot afford housing elsewhere," he said.

According to local activist Dominica Dabrey, at present, there are two major colonies under construction in Vasai West, which are blocking the path of the rain water that flows through a nullah. "The local corporation built a boundary wall near the nullah, narrowing its width, and causing excess rain water to overflow," said Dabrey.

Another local activist Sameer Vertak also showed mid-day several spots in Nalasopara where construction next to nullahs was rampant. He also pointed out a spot where debris had been dumped in a narrow gutter. Part of the Ulhas river, locally known as Sopara river, which starts from the hills in the eastern part of Vasai and ends in the Vasai creek, has also been encroached, and diverted, Vertak said.

"Also, while the population in these areas has increased manifold, the drainage system is as it was 15 years ago. The corporation has to increase the width of the drainage culvert, and clean them regularly," he said.

'Blame the rain gods'

Father Francis D'Britto, who first rang the alarm bells in 1989, when he approached the local tehsildar office of Vasai, demanding that they chart out a plan for the township, said, "At the time, I had warned them that if they did not tackle the situation soon, this place would drown. Look what's happening now."



Stalin D

Local MLA Hitendra Thakur said that Vasai recorded the highest rainfall till July 10, this season. "Last year, we recorded a total of 1,000 mm rainfall from the beginning of the monsoon season till July 10. But, this year we received around 1,700 mm rainfall," he said.

When contacted, Satish Lokhande, commissioner of VVMC also claimed that Vasai-Virar had received "abnormal rainfall" this year. "Also, due to the high tide, the water levels increased in Vasai creek, causing flooding in low-lying areas like Tulinj, Central Park and Deen Dayal Nagar," he said. Lokhande admitted that the drainage capacity in these areas was poor.

He, however, denied that unauthorised construction and encroachment in the Vasai area was responsible for the flood-like situation. "The drainage culvert carrying water from the city is very narrow. It needs to be enlarged and two new culverts need to be built. But, the culvert is on railway land. Our corporation is working on getting requisite permissions."

Chulna villagers rescue orphans



Over the last one week, residents of Chulna village in Vasai West, have come to the rescue of girls from a nearby hostel, Fatima Mata Convent. The hostel is home to 75 girls, most of whom are orphans. During the heavy showers that crippled Vasai, the area around the ashram was severely waterlogged, and the girls were forced to stay indoors. The residents, however, decided to make room for them in their own houses. Each villager adopted three to four girls. "We have kept them at our homes, where we are taking care of them. We have even arranged bus services for them so that they can go to school as usual. They will be with us till the situation gets better," said Asmita D'Costa.

With inputs by Rajendra B Aklekar

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Vasai-Virar limp back to normalcy after deluge

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates