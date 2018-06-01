Mumbai Rains: IMD, Central Railway join hands for better monsoon preparedness

CR General Manager D K Sharma said the move and collection of data will be useful for both agencies and will help in collecting more accurate data and give warnings in areas prone to flooding, particularly on Karjat section, where wind speeds are ver



The Indian Meteorological Department and Central Railway (CR) are planning to join hands to set up weather stations along railway lines to gather real-time weather updates during the monsoon.

CR General Manager D K Sharma said the move and collection of data will be useful for both agencies and will help in collecting more accurate data and give warnings in areas prone to flooding, particularly on Karjat section, where wind speeds are very high.

Sharma added that during a meeting held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, all civic bodies, railways, and other agencies discussed monsoon preparedness. This year, 60 pumps (18 by MCGM and 42 by CR), including two pumps having a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres per hour in Sion and Kurla, have been provided. Two rounds of cleaning of drains and culverts have already been completed, and the third round is on.

Speaking on the crowd management system, Sharma said 259 MSF jawans and 220 RPF and RPSF personnel are part of the quick response teams. Thirteen critical FOBs have been identified, and mock drills have been conducted at important stations, namely Dadar, Parel, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Ghatkopar and Kurla.

He added that at seven identified stations — Mumbra, Kalwa, Thane, Mulund, Nahur, Currey Road and Kurla — additional cover, extending the roofs, has been provided at the base of FOBs. In addition, 14 FOBs have been constructed since last monsoon.

