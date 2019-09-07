Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for September 8 and 9

On Saturday the MeT department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for September 8 and 9. Mumbaikars, who were expecting a dry spell of the weekend must note that the weather forecasts have predicted that the city will receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Model guidance for 24/48 hrs indicate enhanced rainfall activity including mumbai and around, over west coast and Madhya Mah. Vidarbha also .

Activity us likely to reduce tomorrow on west coast.

IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas." KS Hosalikar, Director General of Met Deptartment took to twitter to inform citizens that the city will witness moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

Presence of offshore trough on west coast from Guj to Kerala, and low pressure system.over Orissa with associated circulation is the synoptic situation, strengthening the rainfall over west coast.

Mumbai few stations in west suburbs in last 6 hours have reported heavy Rainfall.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department in its press statement said that Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nandurbar, Nashik, Kolhapur, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded will receive light to moderate rains on September 6, 7 and 8 respectively. As per the predictions by IMD, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places while light to moderate rainfall has been predicted for Sunday in Sindhudurg.

Visuals from Hindmata, Parel.

P/C: Ashish Raje

In another tweet, Hosalikar also said that the model guidance for the next 24/48 hours indicates intense rainfall activity in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. News agency PTI reported that the Colaba observatory has recorded a rainfall of 70 mm in the last 24 hours which ended on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, trains on the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) are running on time. WR Chief PRO, Ravindra Bhakar said, "Trains running between Churchgate and Dhanu stations are on time. No complaints, including that of snapping of an overhead wire, have been received," reports news agency PTI. Sources from the Central Railway also informed that trains are running normally and re on time.

Only in 15min rain, Water logging cause of all gutters chokup entire road drown,

Please do needfull @rais_shk @mybmc on this road,

Opp best quatter, morland road

Downpour in the suburbs and midtown areas... Stay safe and don't leave your homes unless important.

This is lower parel. #MumbaiRains

In the meanwhile, netizens and Twitterati have shared visuals of heavy rainfall across the city. Twitter user Fahaddawa in its tweet said that just in 15 minutes of rain, there has been waterlogging due to the gutters being choked up. Another user by the name of Reema said that there is a downpour in the suburbs and midtown areas. She urged people to stay safe and not to leave homes unless important.

Twitter user Ankit shared a video where the suburban Malad area is seen flooded due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Another user shared a video of heavy downpour on the Bandra Worli Se Link (BWSL_ in South Mumbai.

