Mumbai rains: Indian Navy shifts 1000 people to safety in Kurla

The Indian Navy deployed various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area. Pic/Twitter

As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai for over four days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation requested the Navy to assist in rescue operations in Kurla. Teams from the INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated once the request was sent.

Due to extreme waterlogging, the INS Tanaji team was unable to move their own vehicles to the site. The team moved on foot and carried the safety gear to rescue elderly women and children to safer areas. 1000 people were moved to safety with the help of the NDRF, fire brigade, and naval teams.

#IndianNavy teams on the job in Mumbai to help rain hit Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/j9G2aqMVmJ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 2, 2019

Kurla received close to 295 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. NCP leader Nawab Malik, who lives in Kurla also had to deal with the issue of waterlogging.

