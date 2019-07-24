Mumbai Rains: Intense showers due to cloud mass in Arabian Sea

mumbai-rains

The IMD has informed Traffic Police to stay alert and aware of traffic has to be diverted in certain areas in order to avoid water areas

Satellite image showing clouds over the Arabian sea near Mumbai. Pic/ Pallavi Smart

After a long break, rains have restarted with a heavy flow again in Mumbai City and suburbs. In just last night, Colaba station has recorded 171mm rain whereas Santacruz station has recorded 58.6mm rain till 5.30am today.

Director of IMD, K S Hosalikar, explained, "Latest satellite imagery shows a cloud mass in Arabian sea near Mumbai which has resulted in intense rainfall in Mumbai throughout the night. And it is very likely to continue for the next few hours."

The IMD has informed Traffic Police to stay alert and aware of traffic has to be diverted in certain areas in order to avoid water areas where there will be water logging due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

