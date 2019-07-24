Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in different parts of the city, heavy downpour to continue

mumbai-rains

Severe waterlogging has been reported in many parts of the city after heavy rains lashed the city last night

Waterlogging at Sion station. Pic/Pradip Dhivar

Mumbaikars woke up to a wet Wednesday as incessant rain that started Tuesday evening in the city caused waterlogging in several parts. Railway tracks at few areas such as Sion got completely submerged in water due to the rains.

Mid-day photographers were out early on Wednesday morning shooting pictures of the rain.

Pic courtesy: Pradip Dhivar

Traffic snarls were also reported on Western Express Highway near Santacruz. Eight people were injured after three cars collided with each other on Andheri flyover on Wednesday morning owing to heavy rains. The Santacruz-Chembur-Link Road (SCLR) also witnessed slow-moving traffic.

Mumbai: 8 injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ts2srOqxd3 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Traffic on Western Express Highway near Santacruz. Pic courtesy: Shawn D'souza

A tree fell down and damaged a compound wall in premises of Shreerang Vidyalaya, Shreerang society, Rabodi, Thane(W). No casualties have been reported as of now.

Tree fall at Thane. Pic courtesy: Sameer Markande

As per the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places in the city and the suburbs. More rains are likely on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the city and Thane last night and the wet spell is expected to continue till the weekend. In an update by the BMC, it has been raining intensely in Mumbai since last night. The Colaba observatory has recorded 171 mm of rainfall while Santacruz has recorded 58 mm.

Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)

Very likely to continue for next few hrs.

Please check the weather updates and other crucial updates to plan your day @Hosalikar_KS #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiRains https://t.co/7nvFhgCKwP — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019

Central Railway is currently running late by 15-20 minutes. These are the BEST diversions:

Hindmata Cinema Via Hindmata Flyover (Restored)

Sion Road No 24 via road No.3

Gandhi Market via Bridge & Bhau Daji Lad Marg

Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazar via Don Taki to J J Hosp.(Restored)

Pratiksha Nagar Via Jayshankar Yaganik Marg (Restored)

Goregaon Siddharth Hosp Via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk - (Restored)

S V Road National College via Link Road

While the city of Mumbai experienced heavy rains in the initial days of July, the last few days have been comparatively dry.

According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded 1067.2 mm of rainfall which is 21.6 mm below normal while the Santacruz observatory recorded 1462 mm which is 337.8 above normal.

The IMD also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai on Tuesday stating that there would be more showers in the city owing to a cyclonic circulation."A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, said the official.

According to news agency ANI, the railway tracks at Sion station submerged following heavy rainfall in the city. Heavy waterlogging was also recorded in Hindmata area.

Mumbai: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cl4E0dgWf7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Mumbai: Water logging in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WEgK6aoixY — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Apart from Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra have also been warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

BMC also issued a list of traffic diversions in the city because of the rains.

(with inputs from Suraj Ojha, Sameer Markande)

