Mumbai Rains: Dry spell no bar, BMC mulls rolling back 10 per cent water cut for city

BMC may withdraw cut; hoping for good monsoon in next 2 months

Last week, one of the seven lakes, Tulsi, had reached its full supply level and started to overflow, but with the ongoing dry spell, the water level growth since has not been rapid.

Despite the city and the catchment areas of the seven lakes not receiving enough rainfall, BMC is mulling withdrawing the 10 per cent water cut. Civic sources said there is enough stock to take back the cut.

According to sources, the decision is likely to be taken in Friday's Standing Committee meeting. While lake levels have risen to above 50 per cent of their total storage capacity, the city is still way behind in collecting stock equivalent to July 18, 2018, when it was at 10,92,207 million litres, compared to the total water stock on Thursday, which stood at 7,35,042 million litres. According to the chart released on Thursday morning, a majority of the lakes had received no rainfall on Wednesday.

Hoping for the other 50%

In 2018, BMC was forced to implement the 10 per cent water cut from October, as the average rainfall had not been adequate and the city had received good rainfall only till July.

However, this year, instead of waiting till the end of September to strategise, BMC may withdraw the water cut two months early, as it is hoping for a good monsoon in the coming two months.



This is also being done because the election code of conduct is likely to come into effect during the monsoon and BMC will be unable to take decisions that might impact the citizens directly.

A civic official said, "The first half of the monsoon helped us stock 50 per cent of the lakes, so we are expecting the other 50 per cent to be filled up in the next two months."

Lake levels

Last week, one of the seven lakes, Tulsi, had reached its full supply level and started to overflow, but with the ongoing dry spell, the water level growth since has not been rapid. Modak Sagar's water level is showing a depleting trend, going from 85 per cent on Monday to 83.42 per cent on Thursday.

