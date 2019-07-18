Mumbai rains: Monsoon to revive around July 23, says Skymet

mumbai-rains

July has been good for the city as it recorded 915 mm of rainfall which is way more than its monthly rains at 840.7 mm

Rains have remained on the lower side in the city of Mumbai for the past two-three days. The rainfall activity has been light in nature. There have been a few spells of intense rains but they have hardly lasted for a few minutes.

According to skymetweather.com, rainfall of the same nature will continue for at least the next four to five days.

Since Tuesday morning, Santacruz observatory has witnessed 4 mm of rainfall while Colaba observed light showers of 2 mm.

No heavy showers are expected in Mumbai until July 22 or 23. Monsoon may see a revival around that time. During that time, rains will be moderate in nature thus ruling out the possibility of heavy showers for the next ten days or so.

