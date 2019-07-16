Mumbai rains: No possibility of heavy rains in city for a week, says Skymet

mumbai-rains

Skymet added that northern parts of the city will get to see light rains while South Mumbai may observe moderate spells of rains and thundershowers

Representational image

Mumbai has received light showers of rain in the last 24 hours. Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 3 mm rainfall.

According to private news agency Skymet, there is no possibility of heavy rains in Mumbai in the next one week. However, light rains are expected to continue. There may also be a slight increase in temperature in a few areas.

Skymet added that northern parts of the city will get to see light rains while South Mumbai may observe moderate spells of rains and thundershowers.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Significant rise in city's lake levels

The reason behind this is the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern parts of the Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Gujarat.

Skymet also said that the Break Monsoon period has begun and rains across the country are going to fizzle out. Due to weakening weather activity across the country there may be a further shortfall in rainfall amounts. They also added that generally break monsoon conditions are seen in August. It is quite rare to occur in July.

Recently, it was reported that two lakes, Tansa and Modak Sagar reached more than 75 per cent of their capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory to the nearby villages to take precautionary measures as the lakes are expected to overflow soon.

In a recent incident which took place on July 11, a major portion of a bridge across a river was washed away in Palghar on Thursday. Huge boulders rolled down the Torangana Ghat slope and crashed into the wall of a bridge located on MokhadaTrimbakeshwar route.

View Photos: Mumbai Rains: Students, office-goers brave continuous downpour as dry spell ends

Last time when it rained in Mumbai, five days ago, IMD's data indicated that the observatory in Colaba recorded 60.2 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 21.8 mm. According to civic officials, there were no complaints of waterlogging reported. Based on the data collected by the BMC's observatories, the island city received an average of 46 mm of rainfall with areas like Dadar and Colaba receiving up to 60 mm of rainfall. The Western suburbs, on the other hand, received 33 mm while the eastern suburbs received 27 mm of rainfall.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Water stock in lakes can supply 3.5 months due to heavy rains

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates