Lakes overflow, BMC sends out warning to nearby villages

mumbai-rains

Civic body says warning is routine practice after lakes reach a certain percentage of total capacity

The overflowing Pelhar dam in Vasai

With the two lakes – Tansa and Modak Sagar – reaching more than 75% of their capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory to the nearby villages to take precautionary measures as the lakes are expected to overflow soon. The civic officials have however said this is routine practice of intimating villagers to look after their safety and vacate if necessary as a security measure.

The advisory was issued by BMC on Monday to 33 villages near Tansa and 42 near Modak Sagar lakes. Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer of Hydraulic Engineering department, said, "The advisory is for the safety of the villagers, which is routine practice and is done whenever the lakes are above 70% of its their storage capacity."

Also Read: Mumbai: Vihar lake venue for booze parties at night, say tribals

After the city was reeling under a 10% water cut for almost a year, the lakes have started receiving a good average rainfall since late last month. Currently, the seven lakes supplying water to the city are 48% full, with a total 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Last week, one of the seven lakes, Tulsi, started to overflow, and now Modak Sagar is filled to 85% of its capacity and Tansa is at 75% of its capacity.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Water stock in lakes can supply 3.5 months due to heavy rains

85%

Current quantity of water in Modak Sagar lake

75%

Current quantity of water in Tansa lake

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Significant rise in city's lake levels

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates