Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to pick up pace by August 3

Mumbaikars have been experienced light to moderate rains for the past few days, with a drop expected in the frequency of showers after July 26. Private weather service Skymet Weather has said in a report that the rains will pick up the pace again in the maximum city by August 3.

The private weather service also predicted that Mumbai and the suburbs are likely to continue experiencing occasional rains next week. This rain activity is due to a persistent cyclonic circulation over the East Central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast and the moderate winds from the Arabian Sea that are feeding moisture over Konkan and Goa, Skymet reported.

Even as the intensity of rains is expected to pick up pace by August 3, the temperatures are not likely to see much surge but the city will possibly experience sultry, uncomfortable weather.

The month of August may commence with a rainy note for #Mumbai and suburbs, leading to a drop in overall temperature and the weather will become comfortable.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/WbzEFw53na — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 25, 2020

Skymet has also predicted that Mumbai and suburbs will experience intense rainfall in August that will also bring the city temperatures down.

Monsoon Activity in the past 24 hours

According to Skymet, Mumbai witnessed moderate showers on Friday with the Santacruz observatory recorded 10 mm and Colaba 24 mm of rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies with moderate rains for Mumbai on Saturday, with a possibility for heavy showers in isolated places. The weather department has also seen a drop in the city temperatures as the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

