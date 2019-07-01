Mumbai rains: Long wait for lakes to overflow

mumbai-rains

In the 24-hour period ending on Sunday 6 am, five of the seven lakes recorded over 50mm rainfall, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes received over 80mm of rainfall

Representational image

With the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the total water stock in the seven lakes on Sunday rose to 87,648 million litres (6.06%) from 76,833 million litres (5.31%) a day earlier. However, the total water quantum continued to be lower compared to June 30, last year, when total water stock was 2.94 lakh million litres. Also, Sunday’s rainfall was not as much as the previous day, when over 300mm of rainfall was recorded in some lakes.

Nowcast for #Mumbai

Heavy #rain spells with gusty winds will continue over Mumbai during the next two hours. Next update will follow at 1200hrs #MumbaiRains — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour

According to Times of India, in the 24-hour period ending on Sunday 6 am, five of the seven lakes recorded over 50mm rainfall, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes received over 80mm of rainfall. Vihar and Tulsi lakes had recorded 83mm and 85mm rainfall, respectively on Saturday. But these two lakes only cater to only 1-2 per cent of the required Mumbai's water needs.

For live updates on Mumbai Rains click here

Civic officials stated there’s still a long wait for the lakes to overflow. "We are monitoring the situation as the seven lakes need to have over 14 lakh million litres of water by September end to fulfill the city’s needs for an entire year," informed an official.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: City at serious risk of flooding predicts Skymet

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates