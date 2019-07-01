Mumbai Rains: Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour

mumbai-rains

The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city - Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience to people

Mumbai has been witnessing relentless heavy showers from Sunday night and many parts of the city are expected to continue to see good showers according to the weather department. The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city including Kurla, Andheri, Bandra, Santa Cruz, Charni Road, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience to people.

The pleasant weather and with irregular showers that will continue for the next few days predicted the Indian Meteorological Department, "Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains," for the city. The maximum and minimum temperature in the financial capital will hover around 24.8 degrees Celsius and 28.4 degrees Celsius. There have been very heavy incessant downpour with 361 mm rainfall recorded during the night and 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division.

"13 trains have been cancelled today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety. Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing, traffic expected to start in 30 minutes," the PRO of Western Railways said.

10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section earlier today, the Central Railway said.



A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said. Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15 am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, he said. Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri, he said, adding that work to remove the derailed wagons is underway.



"Trains which were cancelled include 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, 11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express, 11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express, 51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger, 51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger, 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen and 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Pune was cancelled while 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled.

11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO, 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO, 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO and 22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, according to the statement.

20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express was short terminated at Panvel and 17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO short terminated at Pune.

17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO on Monday will originate from Pune, the release said.

"11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO from Pune on Monday," it added.

Railway tracks between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station were submerged following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, two trains have been cancelled, one has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled, due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, according to Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet, rains in the city are expected to get intense starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers. Also, high tide has been predicted at 11:11 am with locals being warned not to venture anywhere close to the beaches.

