Mumbai Rains: Monsoon to lash the city for the next three days, says IMD
According to Skymet, so far Mumbai recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm
On Saturday morning, several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 percent.
#MumbaiRains will continue tomorrow as well. Expect rains to be heavy in pockets tomorrow. #mumbaimonsoon #Mumbai— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 28, 2019
However, due to negligence by the local authorities, two people died and three sustained injuries in separate incidents in the western suburbs due to electrocution, yesterday. An investigation into the fatal incidents has been carried out by the police.
Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 50.46% cloud build-up in #Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mUWjbNSAiA— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 29, 2019
The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. Besides, the Mumbai doppler radar also showed 50.46 percent cloud build-up in the region, predicted India Meteorological Department.
#MumbaiRains become heavy again, expect rains to continue https://t.co/BSNQrScVD8— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 29, 2019
According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, so far Mumbai has recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm. "The off-shore trough along the West Coast and the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea have kept the Monsoon active to vigorous over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas of Konkan region," the Skymet stated.
Mumbai: A wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today; Debris being removed, no casualties reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5pGZY3txZ9— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
On the other hand, an incident of a wall collapse has been reported from Chembur on Saturday. According to ANI, a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area on auto-rickshaws around 2 am on Saturday in Chembur. No casualties have been reported. The operation to remove debris are on.
With inputs from IANS
