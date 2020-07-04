Mumbai Rains: Low-lying areas water-logged for over two hours

Heavy rainfall combined with a high tide led to water-logging in a number of low-lying areas of the city on Friday. Colaba and Santacruz received 317.4 mm and 174.6 mm of rain respectively, till 8.30 pm. A landslide took place on Worli Hill Road but no one was injured.

The 4.41-metre high tide took place around 10.50 am on Friday. The southern part and western suburbs of the city received heavy rainfall from 10 am to 11 am.



Sion became water-logged within hours of heavy rain on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Areas like Hindmata, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Dhobi Ghat of Cuff Parade, Chira Bazaar, Byculla police station, E-Mozes Road, Sion Road, Gandhi Market and Andheri Subway remained water-logged for more than two hours.



Children seem to have made the most of the water-logged road at Null Bazaar near Kumbharwada on Friday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Twenty-four tree fall complaints also came in from different parts of the city, of which 10 were from the southern part, five from the eastern suburbs and nine from the western suburbs.

