Mumbai Rains: Man saves himself after falling in open manhole, mocks BMC

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 17:20 IST | mid-day online desk

A lot of Mumbaikars have near-death experience while brazing Mumbai rains, but not like this one

File pic

A man named Tanmaya Nanda shared his ordeal on Twitter as he fell into an open manhole on Veera Desai Road.

He somehow managed to save himself and come out of it on his own.

He took to Twitter to vent out his frustration and mock the BMC on the micro-blogging website.

He tweeted, "So I fell into this op in uen manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks."

Because of heavy rains brazing Mumbai since four days, normal life has been thrown out if gear. Transport has been massively affected due to hefty traffic congestions, rescheduling and cancellation of trains.

16 people in Mumbai and 27 people in Maharashtra have lost their lives in the incessant downpour.

