Mumbai Rains: MMRDA sets up 24-hour Emergency Monsoon Control Room

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set up an Emergency Control Room for monsoon which will take round-the-clock follow up actions on complaints, interact with various Disaster Control Agencies such as State Government, MCGM, Police, etc. and exchange the information and data. The Control Room will be operational from June 8, 2020, up to October 15, 2020.

The Control Room would remain operational 24x7 with three eight-hour shifts - from 7 am to 3 pm, from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am for male workers while female workers would have a single shift between 7 am to 3 pm. The one's working on a night shift will be given a day off on the following day.

The MMRDA Control Room has been set up with a view to minimise inconvenience to the vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the authority. The Control Room officials will also ensure the smooth flow of rainwater at various project sites.

"The contractors have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety measures. They are also asked to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of damaged roads and works, clearing and disposal of the muck on the roads is concerned. The contractors will also need to maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to storm water drains and also at the water logging spots, " said RA Rajeev Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

He further said that Mumbaikars would be able to seek help from the Control Room on various aspects. "Issues such as uprooting of trees, water logging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes etc within MMRDA jurisdiction can be reported. The Control Room officials would also welcome information on unusual occurrences or impending dangers. The Control Room will work in tandem with Railways, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Traffic Police, BEST, Fire Brigade and other agencies," he added.

The control roon can be contacted through several lines - direct line: 022-26591241, intercom: 022-26594176, mobile number: +91-8657402090

