Mumbai Rains: Moderate rains likely to continue in city, suburbs till August 17

After a week of heavy downpour, Mumbai saw a slump in rain activity with light to moderate rains and occasional thundershowers over the city for the past few days. According to private weather agency Skymet, the rains activity in Mumbai and suburbs is likely to see a slight rise with moderate rains and a few spells of heavy rains till August 17.

These on and off rain activities are expected to continue until August 17 over Mumbai and suburbs. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/BA0o1EH11Y — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 12, 2020

The private weather agency said that the rise in rain activity is due to a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat. With a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, and east to west shear zone running along the latitude 18 degrees north between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level, is likely to result in the rains over the North Konkan coast, including Mumbai and suburbs.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz observatory of #Mumbai recorded 31mm and Colaba observatory recorded 17mm of rain. Conditions are now favorable for rain intensity to increase further.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/BA0o1EH11Y — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 12, 2020

The Skymet further said that the increased rain activity is likely to cause flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Moderate showers with few heavy spells cannot be ruled out over #Mumbai and suburbs which may lead to waterlogging and flash flood in isolated pockets.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/BA0o1EH11Y — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 12, 2020

The rains will help in restoring water levels in the lakes and keep the weather pleasant, the private weather agency said in the report.

For this week or so, the weather of #Mumbai will remain pleasant due to intermittent showers and cloudy to overcast sky conditions.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/BA0o1EH11Y — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 12, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Konkan regions is likely to receive heavy rains in the next 24 to 48 hours with more intensity on the northern part.

Mumbai & around recd hvy rains at isol places with more intensity towards N west suburbs in last 24 hrs. Radar & Satellite images confirm dense cloudyness over N Konkan coast. Entire konkan/ghat areas (North side more) are very likely to get hvy falls in nxt 24-48 hrs, Mumbai too pic.twitter.com/3qVgvh2aIL — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 12, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

With the rain activities increased over the city and the suburbs, the Santacruz observatory recorded 31 mm rainfall and Colaba observatory recorded 17mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The IMD said that Mumbai received heavy rains on Tuesday with more intensity on the western suburbs.

The weather department has predicted moderate rains over the city for Wednesday with a possibility of a few spells of heavy rains in isolated areas.

City temperatures have remained constant with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.7 degree Celsius.

