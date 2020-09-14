Mumbai Rains: Moderate showers likely from September 16-18

For the past three days, Mumbai and suburbs have been witnessing on and off rain and thundershower activities. Intense shower occurred over Mumbai and suburbs on September 12, but Mumbai escaped water-logging and flash flood.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the rain activities will remain light and patchy over Mumbai and suburbs on Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate showers with few intense spells are anticipated between September 16 and 18 over Mumbai and suburbs.

“A low-pressure area is over Andhra Pradesh coast and it will move in West-Northwest direction towards Maharashtra across Telangana. A cyclonic circulation is also seen over the North East Arabian Sea, south of Gujarat. The combination of these weather parameters will activate the monsoon surge over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai,” Skymet said in its weather report.

But, these weather activities will not be very heavy. “There may be water-logging in low-lying areas but, there will not be much disruption to normal day to day life. The weather over Mumbai and suburbs will become comfortable and there will be relief from ongoing sultry weather conditions,” said the weather agency.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said light to moderate rains are expected in Mumabi.

With formation of low pressure over west central bay, north of CAP, marathwada & adjoining areas of Mah very likely to recv mod to hvy rains in coming 4-5 days, with enhanced activity likely frm 17 Sept.

Another low pressure likely to form ~ 17 Sept.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

