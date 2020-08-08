Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers likely to hit city from August 11

With the intensity of rains reducing since from Friday, Mumbai has been experiencing light rains with occasional thundershowers. According to private weather service Skymet, the city and the suburbs are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains between August 11 and August 15.

Between August 11 and August 15, there are chances of moderate to heavy showers lashing #Mumbai and suburbs once again. We do not expect rains to be as heavy as we have seen recently. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

The private weather service said that the rains may not be as heavy as witnessed in the past few days in Mumbai, but it did not rule the possibility of waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city and the suburbs.

Between August 11 and August 15, there are chances of moderate to heavy showers lashing #Mumbai and suburbs once again. We do not expect rains to be as heavy as we have seen recently. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

As the city is not expected to see much rain activities over the weekend, Skymet said that the city temperatures are likely to see a marginal increase. But the rains Mumbai will experience between August 11 and 15 will bring the temperatures down by two to three degrees Celsius, the private weather service reported, adding that the showers will also add water in the reservoirs.

Between August 11 and August 15, the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius leading to pleasant and comfortable weather once again.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

Both the observatories of #Mumbai have already recorded more than the seasonal rain average. The upcoming rains will help to restore the water level in reservoirs.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expressed a possibility of increased rain activities over the west coast including Mumbai between August 10 and August 11, that is likely to last for a week.

à¤Âà¤¯à¤Âà¤®à¤¡à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤«à¤Âà¤¸ à¤®à¥Âà¤¡à¥Âà¤² à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¬à¤Âà¤¸à¤¹ à¥§à¥¦-à¥§à¥§ à¤Âà¤Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨ à¤ªà¤¶à¥Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤® à¤Âà¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤ªà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¨ à¤¸à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤¹à¥Âà¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤Âà¤¹à¥Â. à¤¸à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¤ à¤µà¤¡à¤¾à¤­à¤° à¤¹à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥Âà¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾

As per IMD GFS model guidance, monsoon likely to be active on west coast from 10-11 Aug including Mumbai.Likely to cont for a week... pic.twitter.com/CK4UKSJskR — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 8, 2020

Monsoon Activities in the past 24 hours

According to Skymet, both Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 12mm rains each in the past 24 hours. The extremely heavy rains that battered Mumbai this week have led to both the observatories recording more than the seasonal average of rains.

Patchy rain and thundershower activities are still going on over Mumbai and suburbs. During the last 24 hours, observatories of Mumbai, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 12 mm of rain each.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

Mumbai Rains: Lakes Collect 1.65 Lakh Million Litres Of Water Over Three Days

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with a chance of light to moderate rains in the city and the suburbs for Saturday. The city temperatures have gone up slightly with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news