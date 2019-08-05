Mumbai Rains: Monsoon causes delay in bringing lions to Byculla Zoo

mumbai-rains

After the leopards that were brought to the zoo a couple of months ago, the lions were the next big attraction for tourists and visitors

The rains are foiling the plans to bring the Asiatic lions to the city as civic officials are not planning to wait for another couple of weeks before sending a team to bring the large cats back to the Byculla zoo. After the leopards that were brought to the zoo a couple of months ago, the lions were the next big attraction for tourists and visitors.

Zoo officials had earlier intended to bring a pair of lions from the Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh in the first week of August and they were expected to be available for public viewing in November. However, heavy rains the city received in July has made them reconsider their plan. "It is raining heavily in Gujarat as well as in Maharashtra. Since we're bringing them by road, it is not safe to bring them in the middle of such heavy rainfall. We'll send a team possibly in the third week of August if it rains less," said a senior zoo official.

Due to the delay, people will possibly be able to catch a glimpse of the large cats only by the end of the year. The BMC will bring two pairs of lions from Junagarh, one pair for breeding while the other will be for public viewing.

After they bring the first pair from Junagadh, they will be kept in the quarantine section for at least one month. They will then be introduced into their 23,000 square feet enclosure before the second pair of lions are brought. Two keepers will be assigned to them.

The zoo official added that the leopards, which were placed in the quarantine section in May will be shifted to their enclosures in September. Meanwhile, the proposal to bring hyenas to the Byculla Zoo is still under consideration and the approval of the Central Zoo Authority is awaited.

