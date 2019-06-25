Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars take to Twitter as they brace for rains

mumbai-rains

As the city braces for rains, Mumbaikars have taken to Twitter to share some memes

Pic/Twitter

Rains lashed many parts of the country on Monday and brought relief from sweltering temperatures. Southwest monsoon also progressed in some parts of Maharashtra including Alibaug and Malegaon but is yet to reach Mumbai. However, the good news is that the onset of monsoon is likely in Mumbai in the next 48 hours, as predicted by IMD.

According to the IMD forecast, a minimum of 2.5 mm rainfall must be recorded in 24 hours to declare the onset on monsoon.

2019 would have been the most delayed to witness the onset on rainfall in 45 years had it not rained on Monday. Monsoon had reached the city on 28th June in the year 1974.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Mumbaikars have taken to Twitter to share some memes:

Looks like we have jinxed the #mumbairains ðÂÂÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ#mumbai — Beautifully Chaotic (@MisfitKudi) June 22, 2019

Where the hell are the rains? #MumbaiRains #Monsoon it is horrible in Mumbai...not the Mumbai I know of. — karthick srinivas (@kedikarthick) June 23, 2019

Hi Mumbai. Long time no see. Show some rains ok ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ? — Sundar G (@SunOfGan) June 24, 2019

Mumbaikars' relationship with rains is similar to people in new relationships.

First they long for it, then it finally happens, they feel happiest alive, they start noticing little flaws, it becomes irritating, and finally they no longer want it. #MumbaiRains — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) June 24, 2019

Any chance we get rains tomorrow in Mumbai? Tired to seeing cloudy skies with no rain.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mumbai Citizen (@vnaren555) June 23, 2019

This year if any of you complain about the Mumbai rains I will personally come to your house and beat you up...



This year we need them the most so don't complain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 25, 2019

Rains will cover Maharashtra in 4-5 days.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates