Mumbai Rains: NDRF, RPF rescue over 250 stranded in trains

With over three feet of water on the rail tracks, more than 250 passengers were stranded in two local trains near Masjid Bunder railway station on Wednesday in the heavy rain. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued about 150 passengers from one train and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued the remaining passengers.

As the heavy rain lashed the city, two local trains in opposite directions got stuck near the same spot and a team was sent to rescue the passengers, NDRF officials said. The first local train left the CSMT in south Mumbai but could not move beyond Masjid Bunder. While 150 passengers in this train were rescued, another 100 were inside the other train which was stuck just before CSMT.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: 141 treefalls across city, SoBo flooded

Water upto three feet high had collected on the tracks at this spot, forcing the motorman to stop the local, an NDRF official said. Only government employees, health care workers and others who provide essential services are allowed to travel by local trains at present amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Railway Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said the alert RPF teams did not delay by even a minute and took a quick decision, to rescue all stranded passengers.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news