Mumbai Rains: Need solution to houses flooding during monsoon, says Shiv Sena leader

Sena corporator wants expert body set up to tackle problem of severe flooding in houses along rivers, nullahs

With the constant threat of flooding in buildings located near rivers and nullahs, the Shiv Sena has been pushing for a permanent solution to the problem. Shiv Sens corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar from Dahisar has moved a notice of motion in the civic house to set up an expert committee to suggest safety solutions for residents living near floodlines of rivers and nullahs.



File Pic

Hundreds of residents live along rivers and nullahs in Mumbai. The four main rivers – Mithi, Oshiwara, Dahisar and Poisar – have buildings and slums lining them. Every year, during the monsoon they face flooding issues if the high tide and heavy rainfall coincide.

According to Ghosalkar's proposal, during heavy rainfall, water enters the houses located on the ground floor and they have to face lot of financial losses owing to the damages.

"For example on July 26, 2005, water from the Dahisar river crossed the compound wall and entered into houses in buildings at Shrikrishna Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Daulat Nagar buildings. The water levels had reached 5 feet. It was the same situation at Pragati Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Prabodhan Thackeray Nagar areas, where houses were filled with about 6 feet of water," Ghosalkar has stated in her proposal.

She added, "The residents living in these areas constantly face threat of deluge. Considering all these factors, they should be given some permanent solution to this situation such as special floor space index (FSI) for the structures along flood lines."

The proposal will be tabled in the civic house for approval.

