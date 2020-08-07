Mumbai Rains: Railway employee electrocuted on tracks

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A 27-year-old trackman of the central Railway died due to electric shock outside Masjid the station here early Thursday morning, a union leader claimed.

Sanjeet Kumar who hailed from Bihar was standing in the floodwater that had accumulated on the east side of Masjid Rail Over Bridge and checking a suction pump when he received shock around 2.45 am, he said.

"He was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead," said Venu Nair, a leader of National Railway Mazdoor Union.

However, spokesperson of the Central Railway could not be contacted for confirmation.

