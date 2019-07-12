Mumbai Rains: Reasons for acne in monsoon and how to treat it

mumbai-rains

The weather changes during the monsoon are quite unpredictable and our neglect in skin care starts to show up in the form of acne, allergies, and rashes

Representational picture

Monsoons are a lovely time of the year, there is green all around. You should also be able to enjoy monsoons without having to worry about the effects of the humid weather on your skin. Our skin needs moisture for crucial reasons. Moisture keeps our skin elastic and firm. Our skin is very resilient and can repair itself but we should not take this property for granted. Constant exposure of skin to the humid atmosphere renders it very susceptible to dehydration and damage. The weather changes during the monsoon are quite unpredictable and our neglect in skin care starts to show up in the form of acne, allergies, and rashes.

Reason for Acne in monsoon

Humidity increases during the rainy season combines with the heat of the summer and increases the sebum production in the skin leading to a greasy appearance, which becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. The sticky face invites dust, dirt, and sweat which causes the skin pores to become clogged leading to acne breakouts. In addition to that, the skin becomes uneven and lifeless. There may be instances, where the person does not have a problem of acne in any other season but the monsoons. Acne in the rainy season can affect the back, arms and the buttocks as well and not just the face.

How to treat the acne

The key to treat acne is to identify the skin type correctly and not to over cleanse. Over cleansing will dry out the skin, which in turn triggers the skin’s mechanism to hydrate i.e. leading to more sebum secretion, which in turn leads to acne problem and the cycle starts again. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist, and Dermato Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinicsare lists few simple tips for you to keep your skin healthy and glowing in the monsoons season.

Also Read: Five incredible benefits of Neem

Use Neem leaves and Neem fruit and oil: Neem is an excellent antidote to pimples and acne. It can be used in various ways:

Take a few neem leaves and make a paste of them with turmeric and milk. Apply the paste on the face and other affected areas, leave for 10 minutes, and wash with cold water. You will end with a blemish-free skin with a smooth texture.

Mix few drops of neem oil with coconut or almond oil and apply on the affected areas to get rid of pimples

Gently massage the insides of the neem fruit on the acne or acne prone area and leave it to dry. Wash face with water and gentle cleanser. Do this daily for acne free monsoon season.

Sugar to the rescue: Mix one tablespoon of honey with 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and lightly scrub your face this mixture and wash after 15 minutes. This will help prevent the acne and leave the skin clean and smooth.

Two-way potato: Potato fritters are the favourite dish in monsoon; did you know that you could use potatoes to fight monsoon acne too? Apply thin slices of potato or use potato juice on the affected areas and your acne will be gone in no time

Steam the pimples away: Steam your face for a few minutes regularly. This will help oven the pores and get rid of the problem of acne from the roots.

Astringent for oily skin: If you have naturally, oily skin then use an astringent after cleansing your face. This will help remove the dirt and oil from the pores.

Drink lots of water: Drink lots of water and avoid drinks like too much tea, coffee, and alcohol to prevent breakouts on the skin.

Wash your face regularly: Wash your face as soon as you come in from outside. Wipe the face with a soft towel or cloth. If the problem of acne still persists then it would require a detailed investigation and you should visit a good dermatologist to find out the root cause of the problem and get medical treatment.

Also Read: Treating sunburn to curing acne: The goodness of yogurt you may not be aware of

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates