Five incredible benefits of Neem

Neem is known to be excellent for skin and hair. Neem prevents and cures acne and it also treats dry skin

Is your poor immune system wrecking your health? Neem or Azadirachta indica, a miraculous herb is known to possess powerful health-promoting properties for millennia. It has been a part of traditional remedies for healing in various countries since ages and even today Neem possesses a unique therapeutic value. Consumption of Neem capsules can not only help you bolster your immune system but can also solve many of your health-related problems. Dolly Kumar, Founder, and Director at GAIA shares various health benefits of Neem.

Skin and Hair

Neem is known to be excellent for skin and hair. Neem prevents and cures acne and it also treats dry skin. It is an excellent remedy for skin problems like blackheads, large pores and whiteheads. Neem is also good for your hair as its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties can help treat dandruff. It also helps fight hair fall and promotes hair growth.

Blood purification

Along with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, Neem also has blood purifying properties. It detoxifies the blood removing the harmful toxins that disrupt the functioning of vital parts like liver and kidney. Too many toxins in blood lead to under-performance of various organs and develop symptoms of allergies, fatigue, headaches, etc. So pop one or two Neem capsule a day and detoxify your blood from various impurities!

Immunity

Neem boosts the immune system helping the body’s ability to fight all kinds of infections. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels and is very good for people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of Neem capsules can also avert high fever, malaria, viral flu, dengue, and other infectious diseases.

Oral Health

Neem's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties can help solve many tooth related problems. It helps prevent inflammation of gums. It also helps eliminate bacterias that cause a cavity. Neem enhances mouth immunity in general and also freshens the breath.

Aid to digestive problems

Neem is known to support healthy digestion. The anti-inflammatory properties of Neem can help prevent stomach and intestinal problems. Neem helps remove discomfort; anti-inflammatory properties of neem provide relief to those suffering from stomach infections.

