Five wonderful benefits of chamomile infusion

health-fitness

Chamomile infusion is a very popular beverage as it is caffeine-free and thus a better alternative to regular tea

Representational picture

Did you know that Chamomile has been used as a natural remedy against many ailments since time immemorial? A centuries-old herb, Chamomile comes from daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. Chamomile offers a myriad number of health benefits.

Chamomile infusion is a very popular beverage as it is caffeine-free and thus a better alternative to regular tea. Also laden with anti-oxidants, consuming Chamomile infusion can help lower the risk of many diseases, including heart disease and cancer.

Founder and Director at Gaia, Dolly Kumar shares 5 potential health benefits of consuming Chamomile infusion.

Helps promote sleep and treat insomnia

Are you deprived of sleep? Insomnia is a common problem today and it also causes various health problems. But experts agree that consuming Chamomile infusion can help relax and soothe your nerves and help you sleep better and sound. Also, Chamomile infusion has the perk of being caffeine-free and thus is the ideal beverage to sip before going to bed.

Remedy for pre-menstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps

Everything seems irritating and annoying when we are PMSing or are on our periods, isn’t it? The premenstrual syndrome might bring the hell out of us and so would the menstrual cramps. But fret not, because Chamomile Infusion has pain-relieving as well as antispasmodic properties. It also helps in the decrease of production of prostaglandins which causes inflammation and pain.

Helps boost immunity

Chamomile infusion has the ability to fight harmful bacteria, thus helping boost immunity. Also, it helps to treat cold and sore throat. Besides, it has powerful anti-oxidants that act as a defence against inflammation.

Helps reduce stress

The city hassle might leave you feeling completely anxious and stressed. Thanks to Camomile Infusion which has stress-relieving and nerve soothing properties! It is also a natural sedative and thus helps reducing stress.

Improves skin health

Consuming camomile infusion also helps in eliminating acne scars. You can also apply camomile topically on your skin. It can be used as a natural bleach and it also helps lighten the skin complexion. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates