Mumbai Rains: IMD forecasts very heavy rain, red alert in city on September 19 and 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. The weather forecasting department IMD also predicted that isolated places over Konkan, Vidarbha, Goa, Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; with lightning at isolated places over Odisha. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and southwest Gulf of Mannar, Arabian Sea and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts and the Andaman Sea.The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Mumbai rains are all set to return on September 19 and 20. The reason for this upcoming downpour will be the formation of a Cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra by tomorrow which is expected to move towards the Konkan region. Therefore, heavy to very heavy downpour will make a comeback on September 19 and 20. The agency predicts that these showers are likely to be heavy enough to cause waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai. A red alert has already been issued for these upcoming very heavy rains spells.

Parts of Vashi, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Kharghar, Nerul, Panvel, Badlapur and adjoining areas will also see these hefty rains during the same time period. In fact, Lonavala, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Alibag are also expected to see some heavy showers.

