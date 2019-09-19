Mumbai Rains: Schools and junior colleges to remain closed today in city amid heavy rain warning

This picture has been used for representational picture

On Wednesday, the met department of forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on Thursday in Mumbai and adjoining Raigad district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts, said an IMD official. This indicates precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, he said.

Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai and other neighbouring districts. Please plan your day ahead accordingly.



Take care Mumbai! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2019

However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, the official said. All the schools and junior colleges in Thane, Mumbai and Konkan region of Maharashtra would remain closed on Thursday in view of the "extremely heavy" downpour warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Water logging, traffic chaos will be a common sight due to which office and school goers will face trouble. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRainlivehttps://t.co/1JQVoEHT6R — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 18, 2019

Ashish Shelar, the Education minister took to social media platform, Twitter on Wednesday and announced the Maharashtra government's decision to announce a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Thane, Mumbai and Konkan region in view of the red alert. His tweet read, "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

According to private weather forecast agency, Skymet, Santa Cruz in Mumbai has witnessed 63 mm of rains in the last 15 hours. In the past nine hours, the observatory has witnessed more than 50 mm of rains.

