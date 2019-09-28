Mumbai Rains: Southwest monsoon withdrawal delayed this year, says IMD

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is likely to take place in the first week of October or even later, a month after its normal schedule. "There is no indication of monsoon’s withdrawal in our weather models till October 7. The west Rajasthan region is likely to receive some more rain over the next few days," informed IMD’s director general of meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Normally, the withdrawal starts on September 1 and reaches Maharashtra by October.

One of the criteria set by the India Meteorological Department to declare the commencement of southwest monsoon withdrawal is a reduction in rainfall for five consecutive days. Last year, on September 29, the withdrawal commenced which was also late. But this year, the withdrawal is expected to be delayed further. The southwest monsoon is spread over fourth months which is June to September, reported Indian Express.

IMD stated that from September 29, the rain is likely to shift to the northeast. Some showers are also expected over Haryana and north Madhya Pradesh, including Delhi, on October 1 and 2. For Konkan which includes Mumbai, the weather department has forecast widespread rainfall for Saturday. The deputy director-general, IMD, western region, KS Hosalikar, stated, "While the monsoon is close to withdrawal, the process has not yet begun, due to which humidity levels are high." Hosalikar added, "Withdrawal will start from northwest Rajasthan and move to central and Peninsular India thereafter. Forecast of thunder and lightning will continue till the first 10 days of October." The weather department has also forecast thundershowers and few spells of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

