Mumbai rains: Spicejet plane overshoots Mumbai airport runway, none injured

mumbai-rains

Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft

SpiceJet. Pic/Rane Ashish

A Spicejet plane from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid heavy rains while landing late on Monday, official sources said.

The incident occurred just before midnight around 11:51 pm when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed, as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains.

After this incident, air traffic increased over the city airport, leading to flights go-arounds and diversions. Air India AI 868 was one among the flights to abort the landing.

According to unconfirmed reports, a few passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident.

