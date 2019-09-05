Mumbai rains: Suburban harbour line services restored

The Central Railway has informed on Thursday morning that the suburban harbour line services have been restored. Train services were severely affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs, leaving many commuters stranded in trains and on railway station platforms alike in various parts of the city.

CR Suburban updates at 06.00 hrs



Harbour line services restored.



Local train towards Andheri left CSMT at 5.22 hrs and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6.00 hrs.@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 5, 2019

A press release by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai stated, "Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 am and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am."

Train services were also resumed on Kurla to Kalyan route and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon route after the intensity of the rains reduced late on Wednesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly predicted heavy rains in several parts of the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. The meteorological department stated in a press release that Mumbai is most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 25 degrees Celcius and 23 degrees Celcius, respectively on Thursday. Torrential rains in several parts across Maharashtra resulted in severe waterlogging and flood-like situation in some parts of the state.

With inputs from ANI

