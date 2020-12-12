Mumbai Rains: Surprise showers in December brings city closer to winter

The crazy year just got even more bewildering, with citizens waking up to showers on Friday. Though it didn't pour, there were spells of intermittent rain in various parts of the city since Thursday night. The Mumbai division of the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorm for Saturday.

IMD's Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 1.4mm, readings from Santacruz showed 0.7mm rainfall. K S Hosalikar, head of IMD Mumbai, said, "One reason is low pressure in the South East and adjoining South West Arabian Sea and clouds extending from it. The second, as wind is passing by, there is interaction of westerlies and easterlies in and around North Maharashtra region leading to the possibility of light to moderate rain along with the possibility of moderate thunderstorm, too."

The weather conditions have brought the city closer to winter, say weather department officials. "While the city's maximum temperature has seen a significant dip in the past few days, rainfall too has contributed to keeping the city cool." "From 36 DEG C on December 9 to 28.8 DEG C on December 11; there is a fall by more than 7 Deg C. Cloudy sky and intermittent rains during the day kept Mumbai cool probably. But minimum temperature is still high keeping Mumbai in queue for its winter spell turn," tweeted Hosalikar.

Rain brings in health concerns

The changing weather is likely to trigger ailments like common cold and flu among citizens. Expect say people should not mistake them for COVID. "All senior physicians in the city can now differentiate between regular cold, flu and COVID. Treatment for these diseases is similar to the one for viral if it is mild but what we worry about is transmission, especially among older citizens or those with other health complications," said Dr Deepak Baid, president of Association of Medical Consultants and in-charge of the COVID unit at Rajawadi Hospital. Dr Baid said if oxygen saturation falls in regular flu, the patient may feel very tired whereas it may not be so in COVID patients.

"Those with allergies should be more careful amid changing weather," he said. Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician at Bombay Hospital and the chief coordinator for all private hospitals, said, "A rise in the number of COVID patients in Delhi and Rajasthan after winters has led to concerns for Mumbai too. It is more important to follow all rules." He said persistent fever and dry cough and loss of smell and taste are signs of COVID.

City still warm

Max temp Date

36.0°C December 9

33.4°C December 10

28.8°C December 11

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news