Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached; 2 dead, over 22 missing

Two dead bodies have been recovered and over 22 - 24 people have been reported missing after the dam breach

Due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra, Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached causing a flood-like situation in seven villages. Two dead bodies have been recovered by the civil administration over 22 - 24 people have been reported missing. Due to the dam breach, 12 houses in the area adjacent to the dam have been washed away. The civil administration, police and volunteers are working on the rescue operation at the site.

The capacity of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district is 0.08 TMC. The incessant rains have brought Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on a standstill as the city received a record-breaking volume of rainfall in the past 24 hours. At least 35 people were killed across Maharashtra while 23 died in Mumbai alone in various accidents caused by the heavy downpour. Fourteen people were reported dead in other rain-related incidents across the state in the past 48 hours.

The death toll in the wall collapse incident that took place on late Monday night around 12.30 am at Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpripada at Kurar Village, Malad East increases to 23 as one more person was removed from the debris on Tuesday morning who was declared dead by Traas care hospital at Jogeshwari East. The deceased was identified as Pappu Shah (38).

The search operations at the site still continue. The fire brigade and the NDRF teams had a tough time to carry out operations on late Monday night after they reached the spot post 2.00 am to carry out the rescue. It was severely affected owing to lack of electricity during the night and heavy rainfall on Monday night, whereas Tuesday night operations were performed in floodlights placed by the ward office.

