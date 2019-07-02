Mumbai Rains: Three killed, one injured as wall collapses on hutments in Kalyan

mumbai-rains

The wall of National Urdu School, located opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan(West), fell on the nearby hutments, thereby killing two women and a three-year-old boy

A fireman undertaking the rescue operations

Three persons were killed and one injured as a wall collapsed on hutments in Kalyan in rain-related incidents on Tuesday in Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday midnight when everyone was fast to sleep.

The wall of National Urdu School, located opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan(West), fell on the nearby hutments, thereby killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the accident, who was later rescued by neighbours.

Fire brigade officials were immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The bodies were pulled out of the debris by rescue teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire team, local police, and civic officials.

The three dead persons were identified as Shobha Kamble (60), Karina Mohammad Chand (25) and 3-year-old Hussein Mohammad Chand. 16-year-old Arti Raju Kardile suffered severe injuries and she was rushed to Kalyan's Rukminibai civic hospital.

