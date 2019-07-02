Search

Mumbai Rains: Citizens offer shelter and food to people using #RainHost and #RainDost

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 19:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After heavy rains lashed the city, citizens in Mumbai came forward to help fellow Mumbaikars using hashtags like #RainHost and #RainDost to offer their homes and offices for shelter

While heavy rains brought life to a standstill in a city that never sleeps, there were a few good samaritans who took to social networking site Twitter to offer help in the form of food and shelter to those stranded in Mumbai rains. With the air, train and road traffic have been disrupted, citizens across the city came out to help fellow Mumbaikars who might be affected or stranded due to the heavy showers of the spell.

On one hand, netizens took to Twitter to share funny tweets and hilarious memes related to Mumbai rains, on the other hand, fellow Mumbaikars came forward and started using hashtags like #RainHost and #RainDost to offer their homes and offices for shelter. Some people also offered food and shelter for stray dogs and pets as well.

MUMBAI WEATHER

Here's how Mumbaikars are helping fellow citizens:

Stampede at Andheri, Wall collapse, Flooding as Downpour Leaves City Stranded

Although the monsoon has arrived late in Mumbai, it has left several parts of the city completely submerged under water. The BMC declared that in wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city. Watch the full video below

