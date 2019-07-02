Mumbai Rains: Citizens offer shelter and food to people using #RainHost and #RainDost

mumbai-rains

After heavy rains lashed the city, citizens in Mumbai came forward to help fellow Mumbaikars using hashtags like #RainHost and #RainDost to offer their homes and offices for shelter

While heavy rains brought life to a standstill in a city that never sleeps, there were a few good samaritans who took to social networking site Twitter to offer help in the form of food and shelter to those stranded in Mumbai rains. With the air, train and road traffic have been disrupted, citizens across the city came out to help fellow Mumbaikars who might be affected or stranded due to the heavy showers of the spell.

On one hand, netizens took to Twitter to share funny tweets and hilarious memes related to Mumbai rains, on the other hand, fellow Mumbaikars came forward and started using hashtags like #RainHost and #RainDost to offer their homes and offices for shelter. Some people also offered food and shelter for stray dogs and pets as well.

Here's how Mumbaikars are helping fellow citizens:

Ahoy! If you're stuck near T2/Domestic airport/VileParle east just come over. I can host a few people & provide you clean water, food & dry clothes. Company of 2 dogs is complementary. I'm a DM away. Swagatam. :) #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRainlive — Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) July 2, 2019

Anyone stuck in Ghatkopar East. I'm just a tweet away. #RainDost #RainHosts — Sahil Sangani (@sanganisahil) July 1, 2019

Hello. If someones is stuck in rains and need shelter +food in #Borivali then I am a DM away.. #RainDost #RainHost — Krupa Zaveri (@krupa236) July 1, 2019

#RainDost Ready to Help.

I am at Kalyan west. — Mohit Acchra (@MJAcchra) July 2, 2019

Hey everyone, I live in Juhu at YOGA apartments, near Juhu circle. If you are stuck in the floods and rains, please let me know. We can provide food, shelter for you and your pets as well. Stay as long you like! #MumbaiRains #RainDost — Nihaar Kota (@NihaarKota) July 2, 2019

Since most offices are in #Parel, if anyone is stuck and doesn't seem to find their way back home easy, please feel free to get in touch. I can promise some food, good company until this deluge passes. #RainHost #RainDost #MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainsLive@mybmc — Aayush (@vyasaayush09) July 1, 2019

Anyone stuck in or around dahisar,just DM away #RainDost #MumbaiRains — Anand Mistry (@whoanandmistry) July 1, 2019

Thanks guys. Feel free to add me in for my area atleast. Here for all the furry friends & people. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶#RainDost#MumbaiRains — Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) July 1, 2019

Hello! If you are anywhere around VileParle(E) and stuck in #MumbaiRains then I can offer you food, shelter, wifi & some warm hot chocolate. Just a DM away! #MumbaiRainsLive #RainDost #mumbaimonsoon #MumbaiRain — ScottishLadki (@MastaniNomad) July 1, 2019

Hello everyone..!! If you are stuck anywhere in Vile parle area in #Mumbairains and need shelter, drinking water or food please contact me. I live near to Mithibhhai college.#Raindost #MumbaiRain #Rainhosts @mybmc @AUThackeray — Shivam Mishra (@Shivamm0032) July 1, 2019

Hope everyone's safe and cozy at home. In case you find yourself stranded in/around #AndheriEast/ #Sakinaka , holler. I've recently shifted here temporarily. We can catch up over some maggi, a hot mug of tea and some old stories. #MumbaiFloods #rainhosts #rainhost #rain #monsoon — Farzeen Khan (@le_bawi) July 2, 2019

Anyone stuck at Lower Parel west.. please let me know. DM me, tweet me, My office is open. #rainhost #Rainhosts #Mumbairains. Please RT — Mishra Vikas (@camishravikas) August 29, 2017

Stampede at Andheri, Wall collapse, Flooding as Downpour Leaves City Stranded

Although the monsoon has arrived late in Mumbai, it has left several parts of the city completely submerged under water. The BMC declared that in wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city. Watch the full video below

